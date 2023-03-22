Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $81.09 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $81.09 million and approximately $17.52 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,785.81 or 0.06288889 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00061136 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00040855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,317,733 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

