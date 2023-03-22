StockNews.com Upgrades Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.32%.

Institutional Trading of Shaw Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.