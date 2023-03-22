StockNews.com Downgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of SFNC opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,533,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,871,000 after acquiring an additional 621,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

