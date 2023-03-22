StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DFFN opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.87. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

