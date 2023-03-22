STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.94

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STMGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 2471053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.