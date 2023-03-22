STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.94

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 2471053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Stories

