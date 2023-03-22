Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $66.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.
KNX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 6.8 %
NYSE:KNX opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
