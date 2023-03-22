Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $66.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

KNX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.