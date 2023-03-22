Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.87. 148,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,559. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

