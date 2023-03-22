Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 954,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 557,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,611. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

