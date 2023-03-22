Sterling Manor Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $176,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.23. 4,080,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,500,119. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

