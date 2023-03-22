Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. Steelcase also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Stock Performance

SCS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. 736,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,509. The firm has a market cap of $809.79 million, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $826.90 million for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 286.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Steelcase by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 463.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.