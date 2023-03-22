Status Price Tops $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $105.83 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,967,162,296 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,967,162,296.3304796 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02822017 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $24,784,563.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

