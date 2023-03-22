Square Token 1-Day Volume Hits $18.85 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. Square Token has a market capitalization of $58.63 million and approximately $18.85 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Square Token has traded up 88.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Square Token token can currently be bought for $28.35 or 0.00100664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00361676 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,394.84 or 0.26287859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 22.66084913 USD and is up 21.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $14,700,382.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

