SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Up 3.2%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.52. 313,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 735,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush set a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.