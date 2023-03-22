Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) PT Lowered to GBX 200 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.73) to GBX 204 ($2.51) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Spirent Communications Price Performance

SPMYY remained flat at $8.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 238. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

