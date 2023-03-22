Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPT. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

LON SPT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 176.50 ($2.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,916. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,260.71, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 249.86. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 160.20 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 294 ($3.61).

In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 15,000 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £27,600 ($33,894.14). In related news, insider Bill Thomas bought 27,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £49,924.42 ($61,309.62). Also, insider Gary Bullard bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £27,600 ($33,894.14). Over the last three months, insiders bought 42,593 shares of company stock worth $7,789,936. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

