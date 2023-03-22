SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,123 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.0% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $30,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

