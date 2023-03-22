SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Trimmed by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 609,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,506. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

