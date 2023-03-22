SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.90. 405,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,651. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

