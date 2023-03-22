SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 142.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 962,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,374 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $28,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,949. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $35.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

