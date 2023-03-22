SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Holdings Lifted by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 1.82% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,589,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 102,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,235 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,091. The firm has a market cap of $913.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.56.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

