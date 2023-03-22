SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $180.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.09 and a 200-day moving average of $165.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

