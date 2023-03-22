SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,417 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 477.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

