Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.15. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 10,101 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores.

