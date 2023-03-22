SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $73.08

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.08 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.82). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of £1.59 million, a PE ratio of 962.50, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.88.

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and train stations.

