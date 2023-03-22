Southern (SO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Southern (NYSE: SO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/21/2023 – Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $57.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Southern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Southern was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2023 – Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $64.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.92. 1,405,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

