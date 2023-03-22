Solana (SOL) One Day Volume Reaches $628.81 Million

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Solana has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market cap of $8.66 billion and approximately $628.81 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.59 or 0.00079932 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00359923 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,372.39 or 0.26160439 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 383,627,042 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

