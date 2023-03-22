Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 133505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Snipp Interactive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

Featured Articles

