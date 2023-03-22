SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $162.49 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $568.91 million and $162.49 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00030986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00200629 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,225.69 or 0.99962394 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002288 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.46653631 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $171,655,535.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.