Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,970,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 391,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60.

About Silver Spruce Resources

(Get Rating)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spruce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spruce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.