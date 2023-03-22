Siacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $20.89 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $219.04 million and approximately $20.89 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,076.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.66 or 0.00290863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00073082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.66 or 0.00536604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.00472155 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,604,262,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.