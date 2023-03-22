Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Down to $23.35

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $22.72. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 30,794 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $682.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62.
Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.
