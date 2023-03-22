Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Down to $23.35

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $22.72. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 30,794 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

About Shoe Carnival

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 176,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,840 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

