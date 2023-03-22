Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $602,010.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $602,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,743.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shockwave Medical Price Performance
Shares of SWAV traded up $8.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.02. 487,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,441. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day moving average of $232.20. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54.
Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.40.
About Shockwave Medical
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shockwave Medical (SWAV)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.