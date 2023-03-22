Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $602,010.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $602,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,743.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV traded up $8.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.02. 487,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,441. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day moving average of $232.20. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.40.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.