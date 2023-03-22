Shentu Market Cap Reaches $72.36 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a total market cap of $72.36 million and $3.87 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,368,058 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

