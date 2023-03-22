Shentu Market Cap Reaches $72.36 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a total market cap of $72.36 million and $3.87 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001368 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00361676 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,394.84 or 0.26287859 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 106.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010269 BTC.
About Shentu
Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,368,058 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.
Shentu Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.
