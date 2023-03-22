Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Shell by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Shell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Shell by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

SHEL stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $57.14. 788,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

