Semantix (STIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect Semantix to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Semantix Trading Up 11.9 %

NASDAQ STIX opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Semantix has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

Get Semantix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semantix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Semantix stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) by 190.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Semantix worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Semantix Company Profile

Semantix, Inc provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semantix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semantix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.