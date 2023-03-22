Secret Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,268.37 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Secret has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and approximately $4,268.37 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00157052 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00069172 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00039756 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00041882 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003509 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0049885 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,240.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

