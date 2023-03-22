Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Seaboard Co. (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 884 shares.The stock last traded at $3,862.92 and had previously closed at $3,794.90.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,889.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3,831.85. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

