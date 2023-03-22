Science Group plc (LON:SAG) Declares GBX 5 Dividend

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Science Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:SAG opened at GBX 382 ($4.69) on Wednesday. Science Group has a 12 month low of GBX 356 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 450 ($5.53). The stock has a market cap of £173.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,838.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 394.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 391.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Science Group alerts:

Science Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through R&D Consultancy; Regulatory & Compliance; and Frontier Smart Technologies divisions. It offers product and technology development, scientific and regulatory advice, and registration and compliance services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.