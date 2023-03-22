Science Group plc (LON:SAG) Declares GBX 5 Dividend

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Science Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:SAG opened at GBX 382 ($4.69) on Wednesday. Science Group has a 12 month low of GBX 356 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 450 ($5.53). The stock has a market cap of £173.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,838.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 394.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 391.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Science Group Company Profile
See Also
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.