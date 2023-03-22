Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,153 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHP opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.