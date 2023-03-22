Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Reduced by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 771,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after purchasing an additional 583,608 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

