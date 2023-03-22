Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

