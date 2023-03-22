Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 98,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $50.66.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

