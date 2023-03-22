Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Position Raised by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10,475.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 411,463 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. 25,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

