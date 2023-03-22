Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after buying an additional 6,171,139 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,398,110 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,382,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB remained flat at $48.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,504,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,462,419. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,195 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

