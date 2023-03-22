RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 124.13% and a negative return on equity of 92.27%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.
RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ RVLP opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals
RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP)
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.