RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 124.13% and a negative return on equity of 92.27%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVLP opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.