RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Posts Earnings Results

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 124.13% and a negative return on equity of 92.27%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVLP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. 3,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.