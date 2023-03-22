RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Posts Earnings Results

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 124.13% and a negative return on equity of 92.27%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVLP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. 3,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.
RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.
