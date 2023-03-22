RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Issues Earnings Results

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 124.13% and a negative return on equity of 92.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,143,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

