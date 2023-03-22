Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Royal Unibrew A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from 390.00 to 375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from 575.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.67.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

ROYUF stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.