Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s current price.

HQY has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

About HealthEquity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading

