Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s current price.
HQY has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.
HealthEquity Stock Performance
HealthEquity stock opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $79.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.