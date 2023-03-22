Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $58.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AAR has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $56.71.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AAR will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,536.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

