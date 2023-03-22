Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $58.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday.
AAR Price Performance
Shares of AIR stock opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AAR has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $56.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at AAR
In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,536.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
About AAR
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
Featured Stories
